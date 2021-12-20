Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has called for calm among All Progressives Congress (APC) faithful following Justice Hamza Muazu of Federal High Court verdict on the local council congress conducted by the senator representing Kano Central, Ibrahim Shekarau-led faction of the party.

A similar congress conducted by the Ganduje-led leadership was earlier declared by a court in Abuja as null and void.

In a statement issued by Commissioner for Information, Mohammad Garba, the state government appealed to members of the ruling APC in the state to remain calm and toe the path of peace and the law over the recent judgment.

Ganduje said since the case is an intra-party affair, the government and the APC is currently studying the matter on the way forward.

The governor also directed security operatives not to condone lawlessness, as the government would not tolerate any act of criminality or violence in any part of the state under the guise of politics or any facade whatsoever.

The ruling on the local council congress came a few weeks after the same court of Federal Capital Territory nullified the ward congress conducted by Prince Abdullahi Abbas, the Governor Ganduje-favoured party leader.

The G-7 group, led by former Governor and Senator, had sought court injunction to declare their parallel congresses that produced Ahmadu Haruna Danzago as state APC Chairman as legitimate party executives at local council level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ganduje has been in a tussle for the state party structure with Senator Shekarau, his counterpart from Kano North, Senator Barau Jibril and other members of the House of Representatives from Kano, who recently formed a G-7 group.

In its verdict, the court granted the relief of the plaintiff and ordered the national headquarters of APC to accord all necessary recognition to Shekaru’s faction as due party leaders in Kano.

The court had earlier overruled the respondent’s preliminary objection, challenging the jurisdiction of the court to hear the matter.

Applicants in the suit included Muntaka Bala Sulyman with 17,980 other members of the party. Their legal team was led by Barr. Nuraini Jimoh (SAN).

The defendants are caretaker chairman, extra ordinary Congress committee of APC, National Secretary of APC, John Akpanudoedehe and seven others with a legal team led by Barr Sule Usman, (SAN).

Although the Abdullahi Abbas faction is left with the opportunity of appealing Justice Hamza Mu’azu’s judgment, it appears that Governor Ganduje may have lost the party leadership to Senator Shekarau.