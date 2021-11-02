Kano State Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has decried the attitude of some parents in the northern part of the country who are subjecting their wards to street begging describing it as inhuman.

Ganduje maintained it is high time for the federal legislation to step up efforts in enacting a law prohibiting street begging in all parts of the country.

The governor who made this disclosure during the 2nd National Conference organised by the Faculty of Education, Bayero University Kano, explained that the law would compel parents/guardians to enroll their children/wards in school.

He added that security challenges and terrorist activities had created more educational problems in the Northeast and some states in the Northwest of the country.

The chairman of the conference Prof Abdulrasheed Garba applauded the Kano State government for allocating over 26% of its 2022 budget to education and urged other state governments to emulate.