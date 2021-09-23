The Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim AbdulKadir, is dead.

A traditional titleholder, Ajiyan Gaya, Malam Shamsu Kademi confirmed the death of the late monarch to reporters in Kano

He said the late Emir, born in 1930 and died yesterday due to ill health.

The late Emir was enthroned in 2019 after the creation of Gaya Emirate, among the four Emirates created by Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

Our correspondent report that the people had started trooping to the palace to register their condolence.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State said he received with immense sadness and deep feeling of great national loss, news of the demise of Emir of Gaya, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulkadir.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, the governor observed that despite his ailing condition, the monarch’s uncommon leadership qualities earned him respect as traditional ruler since his days as Sarkin Gaya and until his death as first class Emir in Kano.

He said death of the Emir of one of the oldest Emirates in northern Nigeria has created a vacuum difficult to be filled considering his contributions to peace, stability and progress in his domain and the country.