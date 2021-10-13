Governor of Kano State Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has approved the removal of Engr Mu’azu Magaji Dansarauniya as the executive chairman, state NNPC/AKK Gas Pipeline Project and Gas Industrialisation Committee (KNSG-PDIC) with immediate effect.

The sack of the chairman was informed by his alleged poor performance and

insubordination.

The commissioner for information, Malam Muhammad Garba, said Magaji’s appointment in April last year to chair the committee was based on the expectation that he would work diligently to deliver the project.

However, the state government said he had failed to live above

board in carrying out the responsibility assigned to him to oversee the project which the government attached great premium.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued by the commissioner, Garba said Magaji’s leadership of the committee, which is to among other things, coordinate in close partnership with the NNPC on timely implementation of the project, had not been forthcoming in working to achieve the desired objective.

The statement directed him to hand over the affairs of the committee to the deputy executive chairman, Aminu Babba Dan‘Agundi, the Sarkin Dawaki Babba.

Governor Ganduje thanked him for serving and wished him success in his future endeavour.