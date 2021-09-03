Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State yesterday opened the Chief of Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021 at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano,

The conference organized by the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral, Awwal Zubairu Garba, Chief of Defence Staff was attended by former Chiefs of Naval Staff, former governors, members of the diplomatic community, high ranking naval officers, Inspector General of Police, traditional leaders, members of the national and state assemblies, among other distinguished dignitaries.

Governor Ganduje highlighted the significance of the conference when he said, “…this conference can best be appreciated through recognising the nexus that exists between having a secure maritime domain and the socio-economic development of the nation.

“The Nigeria’s maritime environment is known to hold a good percentage of Africa’s oil production and significant percent of the continent’s proven reserves.

“It is a major source of food stock and supply, as it boasts of some of the continent’s riches and abundant fisheries, a vital source of protein need, consumed locally and internationally,” he said.

As a platform for intellectual discourse, the conference, the governor commended the Nigerian Navy for creating this platform for intellectual discourse tailored towards enhancing the collective maritime security architecture of the country.”

On his part, the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Garba, commended the state government for the good reception and support in holding the Conference.

He made it very clear that, the Nigerian Navy would do its best to see to the fruitful deliberations in the three days of the Conference. To also come up with implementable resolutions.