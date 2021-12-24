Kano State first lady, Professor Hafsat Ummar Ganduje and 10 others have bagged awards of excellence from Grassroots Empowerment and Sports Development Kano State chapter.

At the award presentation which took place in Kaduna, chairman, Grassroots Empowerment and Sports Development Kano State branch, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar, said the award was a well-deserved one.

Alhaji Ibrahim maintained that the recipients were chosen due to their track records and for being so close to their people and supporting them positively.

“All of them that were selected for the awards were due to their philanthropic and empowerment services to their communities, local governments and states at large.”

Other recipients include Hon. Dahiru Mohammad Ruwan Kanya, Chairman Rano local government area, Honourable Muntari Isyaku Kafin Maiyaki, chairman Kiru local government area, Honourable Mahe Garba gain Danga, chairman, Gabasawa local government area , Saleh Ado Minjibir, Minjibir local government area and the chairman of Kumbotso local government area.

The rest are Hon. Abubakar Zakari Mohammad, chairman, Tarauni local government area, Honourable Hudu Zainawa Usman, chairman, Gezawa local government area, Honourable Inuwa Zangina chairman, Bagwai local government area, Barrister Mannir Dahiru Maigari, chairman, Rimin gado local government area and Alhaji Abdulsalam Abdulkarim.

Two recipients are from Kaduna state namely Honourable Shuaibu Bawa Jaja, Chairman Kudan local government area and Hajiya Sa’adatu Dogon Bauchi a business woman and politician.

The award ceremony was the tenth edition and the next comes up in the month of March 2022.

