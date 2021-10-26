As the prices of cooking gas skyrocket, women in Kwara State have resorted to the use of sawdust, firewood and charcoal for cooking.

The price of cooking gas had increased from an average of N4, 800 for a 12.5kg cylinder in June to about N7500-N8000 in October.

LEADERSHIP investigation further showed that the price of gas between early and mid-October was between N6, 400 and N7, 200 whereas the price was below N5, 000 in June.

A food vendor, Hajiya Kikelomo Magaji said she bought 10.5kg at N6,000 late September.

“This incessant price hike has caused over 50 per cent of gas users in Ilorin to switch to firewood and charcoal because they cannot afford to refill their gas cylinders. Many residents have abandoned their cooking gas cylinders for sawdust.

“About 20 percent of restaurants and canteens have also switched to firewood and charcoal due to the soaring prices of cooking gas, “she said.

Another resident, Hajiya Fatimoh Baruba said that she recently acquired a charcoal stove with which she prepares food that consumes more gas such as beans, adding that:” I don’t cook beans with gas anymore. I bought a charcoal stove and I use it to cook food that takes time to cook, like beans.”

A caterer, Hajiya Bolaji Abdullahi said that she now uses charcoal for her cooking, stressing that most of her customers will not be able to pay beyond N400 per a plate of food if she decides to raise the price.

“Charcoal is cheaper for me. The only difference is that I have to wake up very early to cook because charcoal takes time to get the food done,” she stated.

All the respondents urged the government to come up with incentives that will force down the prices of gas.