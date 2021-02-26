BY GEORGE OKOJIE, Lagos

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other political leaders Friday, stressed the need to rebuild Lagos in the aftermath of the destruction that occurred in the state during the #EndSAR protest last year.

The Speaker, the state governor and many other political leaders in state which include; the state House of Assembly, Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, Senator Adeola Solomon Yayi, James Falake, members of Governor Advisory Council, Kemi, Nelson, Henry Ajomale, members of state House of Assembly, Bisi Yesufu, Abiodun Tobun, Rotimi Olowo, amongst others who converged on Lagos for 16 Executive ,Legislative Parley emphasized the need to give priority attention to rebuilding the state.

The three-days event with the theme:”A Consensus Agenda for Rebuilding Lagos”, organised by the Office of Civic Engagement, was also attended by traditional rulers, chieftains of All Progressives Congress, and political office holders who affirmed rebuilding Lagos would help to boost economic prosperity of the country, given its economic importance as the commercial nerve centre.

Speaking at the parley, Gbajabiamila charged all the political leaders and stakeholders in the state on unity of purpose to make their dream for the state come to reality.

The Speaker who pledged support of his colleagues in getting Federal Government assistance for the project said, “We need unity across arms of government. This unity does not mean one arm subservient to the other, nation building is a joint task.”

Earlier, the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the construction of the proposed Fourth Mainland Bridge will commence before the end of year 2021.

He said his administration is determined to execute the Fourth Mainland Bridge, as it would improve movement in the state.

‘We did not politically promise the Fourth Mainland Bridge but we are going to do the Fourth Mainland Bridge. With your prayers and by the grace of Almighty God, we shall turn the sod and lay the foundation for the building and construction of that Fourth Mainland Bridge before the end of this year.

”We are on course and I am sure that the 37km ring road is on track, which will change the face of transportation and movement in Lagos,” the governor said.

He said that his administration was on course to complete the two rail projects that were started several years back, both the Blue Line and the Red Line.

According to him, before the end of the administration, the project will be completed and trains will move on those two rail lines.

In his address, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa urged everyone to contribute their quota effectively to the discussion of moving Lagos a greater height and commended Gbajabiamila and other federal legislature for their passion and for representing the state well.

Special Adviser to the Governor, Office of Civic Engagement, Aderemi Adebowale in her welcome address, stated that the 16 edition of the Executive and Legislative Parley was aimed among others at reaching consensus on issues germane to the growth and development of Lagos.