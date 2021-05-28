The newly appointed Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya, will formally take over the leadership of the Nigerian Army as the 22nd COAS today Friday.

According to the Army spokesman, Brigadier General Mohammed Yerima, the ceremony, which begins at 10am, will take place at the Army Headquarters in Abuja.

LEADERSHIP reports that President Muhammadu Buharu on Thursday appointed Gen Yahaya as the new COAS.

His appointment comes seven days after the death of the 21st COAS, Lt-General Ibrahim Attahiru, who alongside with ten other military officers died in a plane crash in Kaduna last Friday.

Prior to his appointment, Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army in Kaduna and until his latest appointment, the Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism/Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North-East, code named Operation HADIN KAI.