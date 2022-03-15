Gender equality in Nigeria is a topic that is constantly addressed with a few results to show for the years of advocacy and “action”. Nigeria ranks 128th out of 153 countries of the world on The World Bank‘s Global Gender Gap Index. This figure indicates that the West African country is currently traversing a long road to gender equality.

The recent celebration of International Women’s Day (IWD) on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, has once again put the efficacy of gender equality initiatives in Nigeria under scrutiny. An interesting highlight of the celebration is the protest of the Nigeria Governors’ Wives Forum (NGWF) against the rejection of gender bills by the National Assembly during the constitution amendment session held last week. For a country whose women constitute half of the population, it raises the question of what gender equality truly means in Nigeria.

Is it a myth or a fact?

On a global scale, there are more women in the labour market and female inclusion in leadership roles has also improved. However, the Sustainable Development Goal no. 5 (gender equality), despite numerous legal frameworks and policies, is yet to be achieved to a large extent in Nigeria. This is not to say that there is no progress, but that there is more to be done. While Nigeria is impressively bridging the gender gap in economic participation and opportunity, her performance on the political empowerment scene is low. Only 3% of the gender gap has been plugged in this segment.

Therefore, we need to understand the current situation of gender equality in Nigeria to know the way forward.

The state of gender equality in Nigeria would be better understood if adequate data is available, and this can be considered to be one of the major barriers to achieving gender equality in this part of the world. According to the United Nations Women Data Hub, about 53% of data is missing concerning Nigeria’s progress on several key indicators of the SDG. Regardless, a lot can still be inferred from available data, which have so far exposed gender gaps in the country.

Interestingly, according to the source cited above, about 75% of legal frameworks that advocate, enforce, and keep track of gender equality under the SDG indicator, with a major focus on violence against women, are in place in Nigeria. With these frameworks, it is expected that gender equality should have improved, but that is not quite the case. Data shows that as of December 2020, less than half of the indicators required to monitor all the SDGs from the gender perspective were available.

The lack of these indicators has created gaps in key areas like unpaid care and domestic work and in the labour market where there is still a huge gap in pay and skills. Financial and leadership inclusion is just as bad in the country. As of February 2021, women in Nigeria held only 3.6% of seats in parliament and about 9.8% of elected seats in deliberative bodies of local government. Other important issues like the high rate of poverty among women, women’s rights to own assets, physical and sexual harassment, and gender and the environment still lack appropriate and wholesome policies that regularly assess their progress.

If Nigeria is to achieve gender equality and other gender-related SDG commitments, these gender gaps need to be closed. Unfortunately, the gaps have only widened further due to the underlying factors such as the discriminatory culture and societal norms that continue to marginalise women in Nigeria. These norms stem from the family setting and go as far as the organisational and political settings in the country. There is also the educational barrier with women having less access to formal education than men do, even though they constitute more than half of the population. There continues to exist, a disparity between the education of a girl child and a boy child – which is only strengthening the limitation on women and the extent to which they can be empowered.

Other factors like poverty and lack of financial empowerment have also hindered the progress of gender equality in Nigeria. The patriarchal notion that men are the breadwinners and women are the caregivers continues to put women at a disadvantage. There are lesser financial opportunities for women. The government should focus on the provision of facilities and initiatives that encourage the girl child to go obtain an education, especially in regions where the level of education is really low. Furthermore, investments should go into the empowerment of women through relevant skills acquisition training and financial literacy programmes.

Amidst all that, we have cause to be encouraged as several initiatives are supporting gender equality. An example is HeForShe, a United Nations initiative that has brought people from all over the world to work towards gender equality in their local settings. This initiative has seen world leaders (political and business) come up with solutions to improve gender equality in their local environments, and ultimately, the world. Since Nigeria joined the movement in 2017, states like Plateau, Gombe, Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Lagos have launched the campaign on a state-wide level.

Whilst initiatives like these are laudable, we must ask how effective they have been if Nigerian lawmakers refuse to recognise gender equality in the constitution, the answer to which immediately discredits the notion that gender equality is a fact of Nigerian society today.

Thus, we need to amend the constitution in a way that recognises and enables gender equality. This will not only create balance in the distribution of opportunities across the male and female genders, but it will also give women the highest level of assurance needed to know that their rights are recognised and respected. This, however, is not enough to salvage gender equality in Nigeria.

There is a crucial need for systems that will track the implementation of gender equality laws and the allocation of resources for the empowerment of women. Also, there should be timely progress reports on the impact of gender equality initiatives in Nigeria; thus, relevant laws and policies can be modified as needed. A combination of these steps along with continued women’s rights advocacy and innovative initiatives that close the existing gender gap will aid in the achievement of gender equality in Nigeria.

Until then, true gender equality in Nigeria may just be a myth.