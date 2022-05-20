Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, Dr Ifeoma Adaora, has charged all resident information officers in government agencies to increase their productivity in delivery of the ministry’s mandate, especially in this critical period of electioneering campaigns.

Anyanwutaku said “officers must wake up to the awareness that, this is a critical year for government and all information officers need to prove their prowess by being dedicated in delivering on the mandate of this Ministry, especially as it relates to galvanizing the general public towards eschewing hate speech, fake news and misinformation”.

Dr. Anyanwutaku made the remarks on Tuesday 17th May, 2022 at her bi-monthly meeting with resident information officers held at the National Press Centre, Abuja according to a statement that was issued by Ojo Olubunmi.

The permanent secretary reminded the officers that their mandate is hinged on efficient and effective service delivery, as the image makers of the establishment to which they are deployed and they are expected to professionally project the policies, programmes and activities of the MDAs, albeit that of the federal government for inclusive governance.

She said a lot has gone amiss in the delivery of the functions of Information officers and there is an urgent need to straighten them out.

According to her, some officers have reduced their roles in their respective MDAs to that of press managers and mere protocol officers; “For the avoidance of doubt, (she stated), all your service delivery as resident information officers should be hinged on the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture, which is to lead in the management of the image and reputation of the people and government of Nigeria through a professional and dynamic public information system that facilitates access by citizens and the global community to credible and timely information about our nation – this mandate, she says, fully encapsulates what the role and productivity of any officer in the various MDAs should be.

The permanent secretary further admonished the officers to be disciplined, give feedback to the Ministry on activities of their MDAs.

The directors and heads of unit were enjoined to design a workable schedule of duty for subordinate officers to increase productivity as well as keep them abreast of new trends.

Earlier, the director, public communications, observed that this is her maiden meeting with directors and heads of press since she took over as the Director of PC in January, 2022.