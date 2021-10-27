The Accident Investigation Bureau of Ghana is seeking the assistance of Nigeria in Aeroplane accident investigation.

This was part of the discussion yesterday, when the Ghanaian agency, led by its commissioner, AIB-Ghana, Akwesi Prempeh, visited AIB-Nigeria.

Prempeh, who led the team from his country to the headquarters of AIB-Nigeria, said the objective of the visit was to acquire knowledge on key policies, regulations, procedures and the structure of the Nigerian bureau.

According to him, “it is to tour most of your (AIB-Nigeria) facilities. We have the opportunity to visit your safety laboratory, training centre, command and control centre and the NCAA (Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority).

“Apart from that, we are looking for how to finance our bureau because it is a new establishment. We are also requesting for more in the areas of technical assistance, institutional development, equipment and logistics.”

He said the Ghanaian government would bring some members of its workforce in the bureau to Nigeria for accident investigation training.

While responding, Commissioner, AIB-Nigeria, Akin Olateru, said the team from Ghana were in Nigeria on a fact-finding mission.

According to him, “What we have today is a fact-finding mission. AIB-Ghana is new and they want to learn from Nigeria. They want to learn from our mistakes and from the things we’ve done very well.”

“They came to inspect our facilities and what we’ve done so far is to take them round to also inspect our equipment. They’ve met with a lot of our investigators and almost all the heads of units.”