The man who overlooked splendour and magnificence but gave his all so the Dolphin Golf Club situated inside the Naval Base at Ojo in Lagos, could rank among the very best golf clubs in Nigeria, Engineer Francis Olo, says he gets great kicks out of life when he gives to golf.

Olo, who recently witnessed a five star golf tourney played in his honour when he was bowing out of NNPC’s Department of Petroleum Resources as a top notch management staff, said that since the game of golf was just blossoming in Nigeria, wealthy individuals must come out to support it so the game would not collapse eventually.

‘’I can’t even say I rank among wealthy Nigerians”, Olo who has an absolutely brilliant and analytical mind, said. ‘’I just believe that people pass and money passes but the homeland remains. It is only what we do for people that will endure. Besides I always support the development of golf because I know that since this game evokes emotions in humans, it will help in building a virile Nigeria and set such strong foothold for the youths.’’

ADVERTISEMENT

Olo who has no time for top down bureaucracy and takes every human as equal has equally ensured that top quality Pro-Am tournaments are frequently played at the Dolphin. He has indeed accounted for sponsorship of amateur tourneys at the St. Marks Golf Club in his home town of Otukpo. Several golf professionals in Nigeria would allude to the fact that Olo has gone beyond limits to ensure that ailing pro golf has not totally gone into extinction in Nigeria.

To further celebrate this real Golf Icon, a 40-page golf magazine that would herald his total golf story would be circulated around the 150 golf clubs in Nigeria during the month of October.