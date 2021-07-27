Globacom said it is addressing the needs of heavy internet users and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with a 1 terabit (TB) data plan which is valid for 12 months on payment of N100,000.

The telecom operator in a statement issued yesterday in Lagos said: “The 1 TB plan is particularly useful for home broadband users such as small office home office (SOHO) and small and medium enterprise customers who have the need for higher data consumption.”

The company explained that “The Glo mega data plan, particularly the N100,000 plan, is exclusively packaged to address the needs of heavy data subscribers for reliable and affordable internet service. It will help millions of people who rely on the internet to work or study from home, carry out most business and social transactions as well as hold meetings, seminars, and religious worship, among other activities.”

Globacom also said other plans available for use by subscribers include the N30,000 which gives subscribers 225GB, with a validity of 30 days; N36,000 which offers 300 GB and also comes with 30 days’ validity; N50,000 plan which offers 425GB and 90 days’ validity; N60,000 which offers 525GB of data valid for 120 days and N75,000 which gives 675GB and has 120 days’ validity.

It stated that the mega data packs are auto-renewable and can be shared with other subscribers on the Glo network, adding that it could also be used on any compatible device such as handsets, modems and laptops, and available for both existing and new Glo subscribers.

Glo said subscribers can opt into the plan by dialing *777# for the plan menu and selecting “super mega plans” before choosing the plan of choice.

The company added that the plans can also be purchased on its website and called on its subscribers, especially heavy data users to maximise the opportunity offered by the plan to increase their browsing experience.