There were celebrations all the way at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Lagos on Thursday as national telecommunications company, Globacom, rounded off its Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo with the presentation of the 15th brand new Kia Rio alongside 73 other prizes.

While the new set of winners received 23 television sets, 25 refrigerators and 23 generators, the key to the Kia Rio car was presented to a Lagos-based cab-hailing operator, Japhet Egbede.

In an emotion-laden voice, 29-year-old Egbede, a native of Igede in Benue State, stated that “Globacom has empowered me. I now have a brand-new car for my cab business and would no longer need to rent and pay for a car to use on a weekly basis. I am grateful to Globacom, the caring network, taking care of Nigerians”.

Other winners were also very effusive in their praise of the telecommunication company. A Lagos-based business woman, 39-year-old Kehinde Oyewole, said, “I have been on the Glo network since 2003, and I don’t have any regrets till today. It has been a good network, providing good services and helping Nigerians. This is very kind of them”.

Also a television winner and a cleric with Celestial Church of Christ in Ikorodu, Maria Abidakun said, “God bless Globacom, they will continue to grow and excel”. She promised to donate the television to the children’s section of the church.

Mr. Taiwo Kekereowo a commercial officer with Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) also won a refrigerator; He said “A big thank you to Globacom. This is the first time I am winning a prize in a promo. More blessings to the ever-giving network”.

