BeyGOOD Global Citizen Fellowship has appointed a leading social accountability activist and one of Africa’s most influential leaders in youth development, Hamzat Lawal, on the advisory council for the 2021 Global Citizens Fellowship Programme.

The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme, powered by world-renowned singer, Beyoncé Knowles Carter’s Charity, BeyGOOD, and financially supported by award-winning American actor and filmmaker, Tyler Perry, is an initiative aimed at unearthing remarkable potential and talent within African youths.

According to a statement on Global Citizen website, the organisation stated that it’s happy to appoint new leaders into the advisory council.

“We’re happy to announce an advisory council made up of incredible young leaders from both Nigeria and South Africa whose experience and creativity will help to take the fellowship programme to the next level.

“The Advisory Council board will assist in providing insights to break new grounds and guide the execution team on meaningful pathways to develop the 2021-2022 Fellows,” it said.

Expressing excitement about the appointment, Lawal, who is chief executive of Connected Development (CODE) says; “I am truly honoured to be a member of the advisory council. My experience garnered while working with young people across Africa, will enable me to guide and inspire the selected fellows to achieve the fellowship’s mission of empowering young people with skills that will help them shape policies that will alleviate poverty while being active citizens.”

The Advisory Council board, which includes two Nigerian advocates— Hamzat Lawal and Aisha Yesufu and three South African youth advocates—Bonang Matheba, Charmaine Houvet, Nozipho Tshabalala and Tumi Sole; will provide insights to break new grounds and guide the execution team on meaningful pathways to develop the 2021-2022 Fellows.

The Global Citizen Fellowship Programme is committed to advancing innovations of black youth. Beyoncé has enrolled 10 promising young South Africans and five Nigerians to the Global Citizen Fellowship Programme.

The programme is aligned to Global Citizen’s vision of eliminating extreme poverty by 2030.