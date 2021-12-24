Lagos based international fashion brand ‘Ziva Lagos’, has celebrated its fifth anniversary over the weekend with a colourful event sponsored by Martell.

The fifth anniversary which had a lineup of exciting activities, witnessed the unveiling of a Christmas collection and a shopping party.

Ziva Lagos was founded in December 2016 by visionary entrepreneur Tania Omotayo, with a mission to become the market leader in delivering fast fashion to women across Africa at affordable prices.

Speaking at the event, Tania Omotayo the Creative Director of Ziva Lagos described it as “an important landmark in the history of ziva Lagos and a dream come true”, while appreciating their “many clients who have come to accept the Ziva Lagos brand and given them the unmistakable presence that is the hallmark of their brand and even taken them international in a very short span of time”.

The Creative Director also appreciated “the fantastic team that has helped give form to the vision and made the brand exceed the expectations of the market”.

The brand despite being a relatively new entrant has carved a niche for itself, boosting the Nigerian economy by using locally sourced fabrics, designing & creating all clothes in lagos, Nigeria.

Being a new entrant in the market Ziva Lagos has taken its African pieces international making its international runway debut during the Arise Fashion Week 2021, with its SS22 collection called “The Modern African Woman”, which held at the prestigious Armani Hotel Dubai.

The event was organized in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Industry Trade and Investment at the Dubai Expo 2020.

The event was a huge success as they sold out of almost all pieces in the store.