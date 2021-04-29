ADVERTISEMENT

Recently the CBN issued a circular on February 5th, 2021, to DMBs (Deposit Money Banks) to desist from transacting with entities trading cryptocurrencies; and to close their bank accounts accordingly.

The unexpected policy resulted in adverse effects on many cryptocurrency trading companies, including the Patricia Technologies ecosystem, which saw other products and services not related to cryptocurrency suffering gravely.

These inspired the birth of Glover on Friday, 19th of March 2021, to oversee the non-crypto services of the business, which include Giftcards, Refill (Bill payments) and Airtime2Cash services. Today, Glover operates as a stand alone, separate from Patricia.

Glover prides itself as a community impact building solutions provider and is here to improve the gifting culture of Nigerians and the world at large.

As Nigerians, we give gifts for every occasion- weddings, birthdays, Christmas, Valentine, and even at random. The culture of gifting seems to be of great importance in Nigeria, and with the service offerings of Glover, this culture is definitely here to stay.

In light of this, Glover has made global technologies available to enable existing Patricia Giftcard traders who have registered as at the 15th of March, to make the smooth transition with their login details, while new users set up their accounts with ease. This is to further emphasize on its promise of seamless services.