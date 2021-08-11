Gombe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency in its effort towards achieving its mandate of ensuring all citizens of the state are covered by a pre-payment scheme in order to reduce financial hardship associated with seeking healthcare, has commenced enrollment of all civil servants and their dependents into the recently launched GoHealth programme.

Recall that Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya had launched the GoHealth formal sector programme on 2nd June, 2021 where he and other top government functionaries enrolled into the scheme.

GoHealth as an initiative of the present administration is aimed at ensuring all citizens of the state have access to quality and affordable healthcare without suffering financial hardship.

ADVERTISEMENT

The formal sector programme of the scheme is meant to cover all public servants, students of tertiary institutions and employees in the organised private sector.

This phase of enrollment which is ICT driven, is expected to capture nearly 20,000 civil servants under the state government payroll as well as five other dependants of each principal enrollee.

At the end of the exercise, over 100,000 persons are expected to be enrolled and granted access to basic healthcare services at their chosen health provider without paying at the point of service utilisation.

Recall also that in the previous week, GoHealth accredited 41 healthcare providers that would provide quality services to this enrolled population.

The enrollment exercise for the civil servants will be carried out at their respective MDAs. The schedules of the visits to the MDAs have already been shared with the institutions, while the enrollment of the dependents will take place at a designated dependents’ enrollment centre located within the state specialist hospital, Gombe on an appointment basis starting from the 23rd August, 2021.