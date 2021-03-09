By Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

The Inaugural edition of the Bayelsa State Governor’s Cup invitational golf tournament has ended in Yenagoa with US-based Ghanaian golfer, Vincent Torgah emerged overall winner in the professional’s category.

Torgah emerged winner by defeating former Nigerian champion Gift Willy to second place.

While speaking at the award night, Bayelsa State governor, Senator Douye diri, was visibly excited at the successful hosting of the tournament and full of pride that a young Bayelsan, 20-year-old, Nathan Tolomome, has joined the league of international golf players.

Diri noted that the vision of his predecessor, Hon. Seriake Dickson, is commendable, insisting that, “I must commend the vision of my predecessor, Senator Seriake Dickson. I specially thank the captain and the resident pro-coach for sustaining the tempo on this golf course.”

“This is sports tourism and it is huge for us to have this assemblage of golf players across Nigeria and beyond here.”

“I gave the captain and the coach a charge to raise young Bayelsans to become international golfers, I am happy with the young Nathan, who even received an award tonight,” Diri stated.

“I have directed the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports to bring the memo on the completion of the 18-hole on this golf course. We must put this place to active use and so, I direct all Executive Council members to join the golf club here.”