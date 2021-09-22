Gombe State governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has flagged off the distribution of free exercise books and COVID-19 materials to public primary and secondary schools across the state.

The distribution exercise took place at the premises of Ministry of Education, in the metropolis.

Represented by his deputy, Dr Manassah Daniel Jatau, Governor Yahaya said the gesture was to boost quality education for development of the society.

He told the gathering that his administration has since inception done a great deal in rehabilitating dilapidated structures in schools, and improving on capacity of teachers, adding that was the turn of the students to be assisted with free books and preventive COVID-19 materials for conducive learning atmosphere.

He charged Teachers to shift focus from teaching students in a way that gives them impression of getting employed after schooling, to an education that prepares them for self-employment, stressing that education should be, to teach people on how to do things differently and better.

The governor urged stakeholders to support the government by complimenting its activities towards boosting education and other sectors of the economy for the overall development of the society.

He tasked the benefiting schools to make judicious use of the materials for the aims of the distribution of the materials be achieved.

In his remarks, the Commissioner of Education, Dauda Maaji Batari Zambuk, informed the gathering that the free exercise books and the Covid-19 materials are supplied by the North East Development Commission as part of their contributions to complimenting the government’s efforts in the area of providing quality education.

The commissioner said the provision of the materials was as a result of the great commitment of the Governor who has been up and down to attract support from different organizations and individuals.

He said, “The result of efforts of the Governor who has been up and doing, always reaching out to other governments and agencies etc, led to the provision of the equipment by NEDC, cooperation and support has been unprecedented”.

Mr. Zambuk disclosed that 14,184 (fourteen thousand one hundred and eighty-four) face marks, 75,100(seventy five thousand exercise books) are to be distributed in 161 schools across the state.