A member of the House of Representatives representing Gombe, Kwami and Funakaye federal constituency of Gombe State, Hon. Yaya Bauchi, has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker in the resignation letter sent to the party since December 2021, a copy which was obtained by LEADERSHIP on Sunday, Hon. Bauchi cited the internal crisis rocking the APC in Gombe State as a reason behind his resignation from the party.

He also accused the party leadership of sidelining founding members including himself in the recent congresses held in the state, lamenting that the party machineries were hijacked from them.

“This decision of mine was arrived at after a careful observation of the numerous crises in the All Progressives Congress in our state without any resolution in sight.

“All efforts made by well-meaning members of the All Progressives Congress to bring about a peaceful resolution of the crises continue to meet brickwalls as some individuals have hijacked all party machineries and have consistently refused some of us space to actively contribute to the development of the All Progressives Congress in Gombe state,” he wrote in the letter.

The lawmaker has, therefore, defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and he consequently picked up his membership card on Sunday.

In another development, about 11,000 members of the APC in Funakaye local government area of the State defected from the party to the opposition PDP over the weekend.

A chieftain of the PDP in the state, who is an ex-member of the House of Representatives that represented the area from 2007 to 2011, Hon. Abubakar Abubakar BD, who received the defectors told our correspondent that their defection was informed by their neglect by the APC after working for its victory in the 2019 elections.

According to him, he was once a card-carrying member of APC but claimed that he left the party due to lack of organisation and non-performance of the state governor, Inuwa Yahaya.

He further alleged that the governor does not carry along politicians who were instrumental to his victory.