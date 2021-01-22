ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe state has congratulated former Director General/ Chief Executive Officer of the National Pensions Commission, Mallam Muhammad Kabir Ahmad on his appointment as the Chairman, Board of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN.

Governor Yahaya, in a statement by Ismaila Uba Misilli, director-general of Press Affairs, descibed MK Ahmad as a man of impeccable character with track records of meritorious service in both public and private sectors.

He also recalled the contributions of Malam MK Ahmad as Chairman of the Gombe state Transition Committee during which he displayed uncommon courage, brilliance and leadership acumen.

The governor commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing the seasoned administrator and financial expert, who he described as an illustrious son of Gombe and cerebral figure of international recognition.

He expressed confidence in the ability of MK Ahmad to deliver the goods and continue to bring pride and honour to Gombe state as he has always done in all the places he served, including the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Company (NDIC) where he rose to become a Director, FBN Holdings Plc, NAICOM, Polaris Bank, Interim Board of International Energy Insurance Plc and Technical Committee of the National Council on Privatization among others.

Governor Yahaya assured him of the support and solidarity of the Government and good people of Gombe state as he takes on the new task.