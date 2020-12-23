Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has commiserated with the Ubandoma family over the demise of Alhaji Umaru Babagoro Mu’azu, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and community leader who passed on yesterday at the age of 73 after a protracted illness.

Governor Yahaya led a government delegation to the funeral prayer held at Bubayero Central Mosque, Gombe Emir’s Palace.

In a condolence message, Governor Inuwa Yahaya described the deceased as a close political associate, a dogged progressive and a community leader whose elderly advice and guidance will be greatly missed.

He said Alhaji Babagoro Mu’azu was a seasoned public servant who spent greater part of his life serving the nation before venturing into politics.

“He was a grassroot man, a community leader with passion to serve humanity”.

Governor Yahaya consoled the bereaved family to take solace in the fact that the late Babagoro lived a life of service to Allah and humanity.

He prayed Almighty Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant him Aljannat Firdaus.

Late Babagoro worked in the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) between 1978-2006 where he retired after 35 years of Service as Assistant Director before venturing into politics.

He also served as Member Representing Gombe Federal Constituency in the 1988/1989 Constituent Assembly (CA) and was also the candidate of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) for Gombe North Senate District April 2011.