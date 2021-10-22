Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has commended Better Education Service Delivery for All (BESDA), under the state’s coordinator, Dr Abdullahi Bappah Garkua for taking 150,000 Almajirai off Gombe streets.

The governor spoke yesterday, during the stakeholders meeting convened by BESDA and held at College of Nursing in Gombe metropolis.

Yahaya said the main objective of the stakeholders meeting, is to equip and improve the capacity of the Tsangaya education system to meet the needs of the 21st century.

The governor said: “We are here today (yesterday) to discuss better ways of improving the Tsangaya education system in our dear state.

“Many Muslim countries like Morocco, Sudan, Indonesia have done very well in upgrading the Tsangaya system and making it fit into the requirements of our time.

“The Tsangaya education programme is one of the initiatives of the federal government to address the problems of out-of-school children with the objectives of providing access and equity to basic education for all school age children.

“Available data has revealed that the number of out of school children in Gombe State is alarming and the state of our educational infrastructure requires immediate attention.”

He said upon assuming office in 2019, his administration immediately declared a state of emergency in the education sector and keyed into the World Bank-supported BESDA programme in order to bridge this gap in the state.

He added that BESDA has so far succeeded in mopping up over 150,000 almajirai in Gombe State through the establishment of about 676 non-formal learning centres across the state over the last two years.

Yahaya stressed that his administration has so far constructed over 200 new classrooms and renovated over 400 others across several basic and post-basic schools.