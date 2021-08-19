Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Mohammadu Yahaya, has added another feather to his cap with an award from the Guild of Private Medical Laboratory Directors of Nigeria (GMLD).

The award was conferred on Governor Yahaya in recognition of his efforts in going extra miles to bring social change among the people of Gombe State and in keeping them informed about COVID-19 in 2020-2021.

The award was given to him at the 23rd annual conference/AGM of the Guild held in Abuja with the team: “Harnessing resources of public private mix for production of human vaccines and in-vitro diagnostic.”

The governor who was represented at the occasion by the director-general, Federal Government Relations, Mr Nuhu Laumara Sada, commended the body for the critical roles it plays in enhancing quality healthcare delivery in Nigeria.