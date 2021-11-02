Gombe State governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has extoled the virtues of the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on his 15th anniversary on the throne, saying his reign as the spiritual leader of all Muslims in Nigeria has brought about unprecedented peace among the people of all faiths in the country.

In a goodwill message to the royal father which was made available by his director-general, Press Affairs, Ismaila Misilli, the governor recalled what he described as the significant roles played by the Sultan in ensuring that the interest of Nigerians is taken care of and that the spirit of cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence is preserved.

He said, “On behalf of the government and good people of Gombe State, I congratulate and felicitate with our revered religious and traditional leader, His Eminence, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto and President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), on the occasion of his 15th anniversary since ascension to throne as the 20th Sultan of Sokoto.

“His reign as the spiritual leader of all Muslims in Nigeria has brought about unprecedented peace not only among his subjects, the Muslim Ummah, but across Nigeria.

“As the custodian of culture and traditions, he has played significant roles in ensuring that the interest of his subjects is taken care of and that the spirit of cooperation, communal living and peaceful co-existence is preserved.

“I will cease this opportunity to urge His Eminence to continue to help in fostering peace and harmony in order to help the nation and leaders in the effective discharge of their duties in government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We in Gombe State rejoice with His Eminence on this very auspicious day and wish that your peaceful reign will last throughout generations to come as you continue to provide us the much desired spiritual leadership we have seen in the last 15 years,” Governor Yahaya added.