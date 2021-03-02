BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS |

In his bid to further consolidate on the operations of government, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has reshuffled his cabinet.

The Commissioner for Lands and Survey Mohammed Danladi Adamu has been taken to Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives.

Dr Habu Dahiru who was commissioner for Education has been redeployed to Ministry of Health. Usman Jafun Biri has been taken from Ministry of Rural, Community Development and Cooperatives to Ministry of Lands and Survey.

Julius Ishaya was deployed from Ministry of Youth Development to Ministry of Information and Culture while Dauda Batari Zambuk was deployed from Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation to Ministry of Education.

Adamu Dishi Kupto was deployed from Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to Ministry of Internal Security and Ethical Orientation.

In the same vein, Governor Inuwa Yahaya has relieved the following commissioners of their appointments with immediate effect.

They are: Alhassan Ibrahim Kwami – Information & Culture, Dr Ahmed Mohammed Gana- Health, Mela Audu Nunghe (SAN) – Special Duties

They are expected to handover the affairs of their ministries to their respective Permanent Secretaries.

The governor thanked them for their services to Gombe State and wish them well in their future endeavours.