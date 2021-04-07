Gombe State government has distributed relief materials to the people affected by the recent crisis in Billiri local government area of the state.

The relief materials distribution exercise was conducted by a special committee constituted by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya with the mandate to ensure a hitch free and fair sharing of the palliatives.

Speaking to newsmen during the distribution exercise in Billiri, Chairman of the Committee, who is also the Commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Hon. Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo said about 2000 beneficiaries captured in the committe’s register are being targeted.

He said the setting up of the relief materials distribution Committee by Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya followed the destruction of property of some innocent residents in Billiri during the recent crisis over the appointment of new Mai Tangle.

He said, “His Excellency Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya in his wisdom saw the need to bring succour to the victims of the recent crisis in Billiri through the provision of these relief materials pending the recommendations of the committee earlier set up to assess damages done during the crisis for eventual compensation”.

Hon Dasuki Jalo made it clear that his committee’s terms of reference is limited to distribution of the relief materials to ease the sufferings of the victims while compensation for the affected persons will be determined by the recommendation of the assessment committee.

“As you can see the relief materials being distributed to the affected persons include bags of rice, sugar, garri, cartons of indomie noodles and other forms of pasta,’’he said.

Expressing satisfaction on the conduct of the exercise, Hon Dasuki Jalo believes the food items will help to alleviate the sufferings of the affected persons and keep them strong in their life striving.

He lauded the commitment of stakeholders involved in the relief materials distribution exercise from across all strata.

Some beneficiaries who spoke to the press during the exercise, expressed their joy and gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya’s administration for the gesture.

The event held at the Billiri township stadium was conducted under close supervision of the committee members, officials of Billiri local government and security personnel.