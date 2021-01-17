Gombe State commissioner for Internal Security and Ethical Orientation, Maji Batari Zambuk, has disclosed that about 200 rape cases were recorded in the state in 2020.

He said 10 kidnap cases were also recorded in the year under review, while five were so far recorded this January.

The commissioner said after investigation, it was discovered that all kidnappings were perpetrated by criminals from the neighbouring states of Adamawa and Taraba.

ADVERTISEMENT

While briefing newsmen in his Gombe office yesterday, Zambuk told journalists that 40 rape cases were lodged in Gombe alone, while 39 attempted rape cases were reported in the entire state.

He lamented that the cases were often between fathers and female children, even as the victims were under aged.

The commissioner said: “37 were arrested for unnatural (gay and lesbianism) offences, 61 for acts of gross indecency and three cases of abandoned children were recorded in 2020.”

Zambuk noted that gender-based violence had been recognised as a human rights abuse, saying that leads to high rates of mortality.

The commissioner said the state government out of its lean purse set up state security strategic plan to consider it, adding that is what should be done to.