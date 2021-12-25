May we know you?

My name is CP Ishola Babatunde Babaita, the 20th Commissioner of Police of Gombe state command.

When were you posted to Gombe?

I resumed duty on 9th of April 2021. Previously I was at the headquarters where I was commissioner of police in charge of training and development.

The year 2021 has come to an end, tell us how Gombe state has been in terms of security in the year under review.

To God be the glory, I assumed duty on 9th April 2021 and immediately, I swung into action. I have blueprint of my missions and visions for the state command. Immediately I resumed, I made sure that I reviewed some of the strategies in the state by putting some security measures to ensure that I build on what my predecessor had on ground, to improve it. So far so good, we have done a lot. People of the state can testify to that.

Are you saying that Gombe is peaceful and does not face security problems faced by other northern states?

A: It is obvious, it is something that can be seen. Gombe state is the centre within the northeast. Virtually, we share boundary with all the states of the northeast; Bauchi, Adamawa, Taraba,Yobe and Borno. Compared to what is happening in other states, we thank God that with the strategy and method of policing we have been using, Gombe is one of the safest states in Nigeria you can stay. As a result of the peace we enjoy, many of the national activities take place in Gombe. Of recent, a meeting of almost 102 heads of federal government unity schools held in the state for one week. People fear the northeast, but by the time they come to Gombe, they feel at home. Not only that, of recent too, the northeast business community held another two-days event and others. Anything in the northeast holds in Gombe. They know that Gombe has remained very peaceful.

What is the secret behind that?

As I have said earlier, when I came, I made sure that I put the right person in the right place. Officers good in operations go for operation, intelligence based police are also assigned role according to their area of expertise. It is good for you to prevent something before it happens. You prevent crime before it occurs. We use intelligence and ask members of the public to feel free to give us information. One of the things we are doing is that, I told all the local governments in the state, all the divisions and all the stakeholders at town hall meetings that they should relate with community members to police the state. My number is everywhere, so any information they give us, we act promptly. We promoted community policing by making sure that people feel free to give information.

What is the assurance that if members of the public give you information they will be secured?

They have the assurance, that is why information has been coming in regularly. When they give information, they see that we act on it. So, more information is being given. They are safe, no need to even give your name or anything like that. Just send text messages or message via any channel. We don’t need to know your name provided that the information is genuine, we track it and act on it.

What major operations have you carried out within the last one year?

So many operations. Police is every day operation. But it is more in crises areas like what happen in the southern Gombe, in Billiri, police presence is felt. Operation is ongoing in the area in order to ensure peace.

What are the security threats there?

A lot. I have told you we are doing intelligence with the community. The presence of the police is everywhere. There are various patrols there.

What are the major crimes peculiar in this state? In some states, it’s cases of rapes, others face armed robbery. What crimes are rampant here?

There is no state that is crime free. There is couple of kidnappings happening and farmers-herders clashes here and there. But we are making sure that crimes are reduced to the barest minimum so that people can sleep with their two eyes closed.

How did you achieve that?

With all those operations I told you. With the strategies put in place. When I came here, I came up with operation 999. That is anti ‘Kalare’ (Thuggery) to make sure we tackled all these things to the barest minimum. I want to ask all residents of Gombe state to count on the police. We are here for them.

What is your relationship with other security agencies?

Perfect, excellent. We have been working together with the military, DSS, civil defense and all these.

What are the measures are you putting in place to ensure peaceful celebration of Christmas and new year?

I ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Heads of Tactical and Operational units and other strategic commanders of the command to deploy all the intelligence and operational assets at their disposal and ensure that criminal flashpoints, highways, streets and other places of public interest within their areas of responsibilities are effectively patrolled and policed with a view to ensuring a hitch-free Christmas and new year celebrations in the state.

I urge them to ensure that police operatives under their watch discharge their duties in accordance with extant laws and rule of engagement of the Nigeria police force. People will enjoy their festivity and go back to their destinations without problem.

Finally, what message or call do you have to the general public?

We are for them and they are for us. My message to the general public is that they should count on us. They should trust us, we will secure them.