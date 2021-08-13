The Gombe state government said, investment opportunities in the state will now be adequately harnessed as Air Peace launched commercial flights into the State from Lagos and Abuja.

The airline, which will operate three weekly flights into the State deployed its brand new E-195 aircraft with flight number P47443 from Lagos and Abuja to Gombe landed at the Gombe airport where several government dignitaries were present to welcome the inaugural flight.

Speaking at a ceremony to mark the inaugural flight of the airline into Gombe at the Sani Abacha International Airport, the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, said the state shall continue to encourage, support and partner with Air Peace as the airline provides essential services to the citizens.

He assured the airline that the government and general public are ever ready to pay for services rendered by the airline at anytime, as the market forces may dictate.

The governor who was represented by the deputy governor, Manassah Jatau said, very soon, Air Peace will need to deploy a bigger aircraft into the state due to increase in passenger traffic and continuous expansion of factories and investment in economic activities that would attract investors from across Nigeria.

He said the state already has a functional cement factory while another one will soon be completed.

Also speaking at the event, the ground operations manager, Air Peace, Ayodeji Adeyemi, said the new route means a lot to the airline as its ambition is to interconnect various cities and zones across Nigeria with seamless flights.

Adeyemi disclosed that, before Air Peace decided to commence flight operations into the city, it carefully considered the travel needs of Nigerians, especially those in the North East.

He noted that it’s consistent route expansion is propelled by the airline’s strong resolve to close the loopholes in Nigeria’s air travel and more importantly, give the Nigerian flying public multiple network options.

He added that with this new route, Air Peace is providing more options of connectivity for the people of Gombe State.

“Air Peace is reputed for its no-city-left-behind mantra and the goal is to ease the air travel burden of Nigerians, fostering unity and driving more healthy commercial relations between cities, which vastly impacts the country’s economy in positive ways,” he stressed.