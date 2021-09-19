Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe South Senatorial District yesterday endorsed Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for second term.

The decision was taken at a meeting held at Government Girls Secondary School (GGSS), Kaltungo, where the performance of the state government was assessed.

“We, members of the APC in Gombe South Senatorial District having fully assessed, evaluated and acknowledged the unprecedented level of development, high level appointments and countless dividends of democracy brought to the zone by the APC-led government in Gombe State under the stewardship of His Excellency, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, within a very short period of two years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We do hereby declare our unanimous, sincere and total confidence on Governor Yahaya and equally proclaim him as a man of fulfillment, accomplishment, integrity, honesty, magnanimity, patriotic stewardship, trustworthiness, sincerity of purpose, piety and selfless service to humanity.

“Accordingly, the APC and indeed its entire followership in Gombe South Senatorial District have passed a vote of confidence on him for his laudable achievements in the areas of peace and security, infrastructure, social, and economic development of Gombe South Senatorial District.

“Specific mention must be made of the following achievements: Road Networks: Talasse-Dong-Reme-Degri; Mararraba Kwarge-Mwona (Balanga LGA); Bambam-Yiri (Kaltungo LGA); Sansani-Ayaba (Billiri LGA), remodeling of General Hospital, Kaltungo; the Snake-bite Hospital Kaltungo; construction of farm training centres across all LGAs in the South Senatorial District and remodeling of GSSS Kaltungo (Lakanje) to mention but a few.

“We strongly appreciate the giant and unprecedented developmental strides being witnessed in Gombe State under his leadership in all facets of human endeavour in these challenging times and also commend his avowed commitment to the sustenance of peace and security in our dear state.

“All members of our great party are proud to be associated with the successes of the APC-led administration,” they said in a communique at the end of the meeting.

They also acknowledged the sincerity of the governor in his efforts to unite all members of the party, and unanimously resolved to support him by working assiduously to promote unity, stability and peace among all members.