Gombe State has never had it so good since its fortuitous creation 25 years ago. The main distinction between the Inuwa Yahaya dispensation and other past administrations in Gombe as well as other states of the federation is its intuitive and perceptive modus operandi which connects several sectors of the state’s economy in its decision-making process to further fast track development and socio-economic progress in all the nooks and crannies of the state.

What is being witnessed under the incumbent administration of Governor lnuwa Muhammadu Yahaya is a holistic and far-reaching transformation of the infrastructural landscape of state with specific emphasis on the road network, rural and urban development, pipe borne water delivery, repositioning of health care system, revamping education sector, environmental sustainability, agricultural productivity, civil service reform, revitalised transportation, rapid industrialisation, youth and women empowerment, provision of affordable housing for all, and adequate security of the lives and property of citizens and residents of Gombe State.

Take the case of the 1,000 acre Muhammadu Buhari Industrial Park presently under construction in Dadinkowa for instance. The industrial park will take advantage of the power supply from the resuscitated Dadinkowa Hydro-Electric Power plant to feed the numerous agro-allied, agro-processing and agro-based industries that are to be sited in the Industrial Park, a thoughtful initiative of the foresighted helmsman in Jewel of the Savannah.

Another arena where Governor Yahaya’s penchant for ingenuity has come to the fore is in the youth empowerment sphere where his employment of over 27,000 youths to plant over 4 million trees statewide has amounted to killing two birds with one stone – providing employment for the teeming youths while drastically curtailing environmental degradation and boosting reforestation programs in the state.

Gombe State is ranked No1 in the Ease of Doing Business Index by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council/National Economic Council under the distinguished chairmanship of Vice President Yemi Osinbanjo. This is due to the absence of bureaucratic red tapes in the business registration and approval process following the far-reaching reforms of the civil and public service mandated by the action governor. With these reforms, Governor Yahaya had restructured and repositioned the civil service for a more efficient and responsive service delivery to all and sundry.

The ease of doing business ranking has also placed Gombe State as the No1 destination for foreign direct investment and eco- tourism in the federation, thus positioning the state as a prospective Dubai of the Savannah in no distant future thanks to Governor Yahaya’s public policy perception.

The security situation around Gombe State is both dangerous and precarious. Neighbouring states like Borno, Yobe and Adamawa are under the onslaught of insurgents and terrorists on the hunt for victims and foot soldiers to enlist in their dastardly operations. But Governor Yahaya has pushed the terrorists back resolutely, using a multi- pronged approach involving the mopping up of over 500,000 out-of-school children, mostly teenagers, from the streets to the classrooms under his revolutionary BESDA educational program.

The resolve is to secure the future of this impressionable segment of society as well as to deny the bandits and insurgents, fresh recruiting ground to advance their criminal activities. The allocation of 268 hectares of land to the Nigerian Air Force for the establishment of a NAF Forward Operational Base in the state against bandits/ terrorists is another prong in Governor Inuwa Yahaya’s multi-faceted strategy to nip insecurity in the bud coupled with his laudable community policing initiative which has ensured that Gombe State remains one of the most peaceful, secure and stable states in the country.

Another aspect of public service reform that has had a positive effect is the drastic restructuring of the Gombe State Water Board management early in the life of the administration. This has led to the regular supply of clean pipe borne water to Gombe metropolis as well as many towns and villages, a development described by many as unprecedented in the history of the state.

As 2022 steps in, there is no doubt that more foresighted policies and programmes of the undisputed Man of the Year 2021, Governor Inuwa Yahaya, will continue to impact on numerous key sectors of the economy, thus moving Gombe State forward in the relevant schemes of things. To God be the Glory!