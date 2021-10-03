Plans have been put in place by the Gombe State government to build a secretariat at the present Bauchi motor park.

The deputy governor, Dr. Daniel Manassah Jatau, revealed this in an exclusive chat with LEADERSHIP Sunday in his Gombe office.

Most of the ministries, agencies and even the deputy governor’s office are operating on rented apartment, gulping millions of naira in rents every year.

Jatau admitted that it was not a good development, adding that government was mindful of this and as such would soon build a central secretariat at the Bauchi motor park that will house all ministries and agencies.

He lauded Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya on what he has been able to achieve in two years.

According to Jatau, the governor has brought development to all parts of the state.

He said the governor had massively transformed all the sectors of the state’s economy, a development which he said was unprecedented in the state’s history.

Jatau called on the people of the state to continue to support Yahaya’s administration, with a view to taking the state to greater heights.