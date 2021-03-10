ADVERTISEMENT

BY CHIMA AKWAJA, Lagos

Google has opened applications from its new global Impact Challenge to empower women and girls in Africa with grants of $25 million. This was disclosed by Google.org’s as it marked the International Women’s Day yesterday.

The GIC for Women and Girls, which will provide $25 million in overall cash grants to nonprofits and social enterprises creating pathways to prosperity for women and girls.

It follows initiatives like the 2019 Africa launch of Women Will, Google’s initiative to create opportunities for women, and Google’s #IamRemarkable workshop series, which works to counteract conditioning that women shouldn’t celebrate their achievements.

The country director, Google Nigeria, Juliet Ehimuan quoting the Foresight Africa report 2021 said it confirms that the coronavirus has “exacerbated already-existing gender inequalities, laying bare serious fault lines in safety, physical and mental health, education, domestic responsibilities, and employment opportunities.”

Empowering women and girls in Africa to reach their full economic potential, and to thrive, is more critical now than ever before as they bear the brunt of the Google To Empower Women, Girls in Africa With $25m COVID-19 pandemic.

The (GIC) for Women and Girls is focused on changing the status quo, with Ehimuan stressing that job cuts, income losses and lack of education aren’t simply side-effects of the pandemic, but “will negatively impact the economic strides made by women and girls for many years to come.”

Grantees, who will be announced later this year, are eligible to receive funding ranging from $300,000 to $2 million. Selected organisations will also receive capacity building support and mentoring from Googlers.