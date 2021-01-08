Gospel music minister, FaitFavour kicks- off the year 2021 with “Worthy,” a single off her debut album “Christ The King”.

The Contemporary Worship single is apt for the New Year as it accords all the praises, glory and honour to God and reiterates God’s worthiness to receive them all.

Speaking about the song, she shares: “I am so grateful to the Master who made it possible for us to receive the Kingdom that can never be shaken. I worship you with reverence and awe. Blessed is the Lamb who was and is to come. Blessed is the Lamb that was slain. Amen. Thank you Master.”

Ifedigbo Favour Nnedimma, also known as FaitFavour is a Contemporary Gospel singer. She hails from Anambra state. Her album “Christ the King” dropped in 2020 and she has blessed us with tracks off the album including “Ozioma (Good News),” “Centre of my Life,” “Lion of Judah,” amongst others.

“Worthy” was produced by Jessekitzbeatz.