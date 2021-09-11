Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has held a crucial meeting with the minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), on the deplorable condition of some federal roads in the state.

The governor thanked the federal government for its projects in the state and drew attention to the deplorable condition of some of the federal roads in Kwara.

He appealed to the minister for the roads to be fixed to ease the burden of the people of the state.

According to a statement by the governor’s chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, some of the roads discussed include the Kishi-Kaiama; dualisation of the Eiyenkorin – Jebba road, with emphasis on the bad section before Oko-Olowo and Ilorin-Kabba road.

The minister said the requests of the governor would be looked into, especially as the federal government puts finishing touches on the 2022 budget.