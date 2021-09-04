Politicians loyal to Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and those in the camp of his immediate predecessor in office, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), on Saturday, held parallel local government congresses to elect party executives at the LGA level.

This, however, is a typical repetition of the exercise conducted on Saturday July 31, 2021 when loyalists of the two political gladiators also conducted parallel ward congresses across the state, as Abiodun and Amosun have been at loggerheads over the control of the party structure in the state.

LEADERSHIP correspondent, who monitored the exercise in Abeokuta South and Abeokuta North local government areas of the state, observed that though the exercise was peaceful and devoid of any violence, Governor Abiodun’s loyalists had their LGA congress at the Ake Centenary Hall, for the Abeokuta South, while Amosun’s loyalists conducted theirs at the Panseke Motor Park within the metropolis.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also in Abeokuta North, Amosun’s faction had their factional congress within the premises of the African Church Grammar School, Abeokuta, while Abiodun’s loyalists held theirs at Unity High School, Enugada Alao in Abeokuta metropolis with the two factions adopting a consensus method without any dissenting voice.

The state governor, Dapo Abiodun, who participated in the exercise at the St. Saviour Anglican Primary School, Ikenne, venue of the congress in Ikenne LGA, expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the congress and declared that the approach would further entrench internal democracy in the party.

He commended the Wale Ohu-led Local Government Congress Committee for ensuring a rancour-free exercise in the state, saying the party would continue to welcome members from other parties.

In his own comment, Alhaji Tajudeen Lamboye, the South-West legal adviser of APC, who spoke for the Amosun faction, insisted that the Amosun’s faction remained the authentic executive body of the party in Abeokuta South LGA.

Also, commenting on the conduct of the parallel congress, the publicity secretary of State Caretaker Committee of the party, Amb. ‘Tunde Oladunjoye, declared that APC members, who had a parallel congress were only celebrating a “charade”, as their purported congress was a “dead on arrival” exercise.

Oladunjoye maintained that the Wale Ohun-led APC Congress Committee sent to Ogun State did not divide itself into two, but conducted the party’s local government congress under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as that of the police and operatives of the Department of the State Services (DSS).

“There was nothing like “parallel” in Ogun APC’s Local Government Congress held across the state this Saturday. The position of the national leadership of our party regarding the modalities for this congress was too clear and devoid of any ambiguity.

“The Wale Ohu-led Congress Committee conducted the congress and the exercise was very open and peaceful all over the 20 Local Government Areas and was supervised by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Police as well as operatives of the Department of the State Security Service (DSS)”.

“I must also add that the committee never split itself into two for the purpose of conducting any “parallel”congress in Ogun. So, all those claiming to have had any “parallel congress” elsewhere were only celebrating charades”.

“Let me quickly remind you that these set of people also did the same thing in the build up to the year 2019 general elections in the state and you will recall that the outcome of their actions were nothing but effort in futility. That action was even one of the reasons that fetched the former governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, a suspension from the party”.

“In conclusion however, I want to say that what they did was a “dead on arrival” exercise,” he said.