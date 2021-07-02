The governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun has backed the hosting of the 2021 edition of the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.

Abiodun has expressed love for road races and the commitment of his administration to empower and engage the youths.

Speaking on behalf of the governor, commissioner of sports, Dr. Dare Kehinde said sports is one of the 5-cardinal point agendas of the administration.

“When the governor came on board, 5-cardinal point agenda which one of it is youths engagement and empowerment and one of the ways to engage the youths is to create an enabling environment for any sports activities to thrive”.

He confirmed that all the road races in Ogun State, Abeokuta marathon, Remo Ultra marathon, and Ijebu Heritage Half marathon are now fixed events under the sports calendar in the state and emphasized the support of the governor for the road races.

“These activities are already in our work plan for the year and the Ijebu Heritage marathon captures the plans of the governor“.

Hon. Olopade expressed appreciation to the Ogun State government for their unflinching support towards the Ijebu Heritage Half marathon race right from its conception. “We thank the Ogun State government through the ministry of sports for also endorsing and supporting this race in so many ways,” he said.

The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon is scheduled for Saturday July 17, 2021.

The route starts at Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin and ends at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium. The event consists of three races, the Half Marathon, 10KM and 5KM Fun Run.

The event is endorsed by World Athletics, the International Association of International Marathons and Distance Races and Athletics Federation of Nigeria. 40 Elite Runners have been confirmed for the race.

The Half Marathon is organized by the prestigious Heritage Group and is greatly supported by the Ogun State Government.

“The Governor is improving infrastructure in terms of road constructions and creating an enabling environment to have this type of sporting competition” he said.