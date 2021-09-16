Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu on Tuesday unveiled brand new kits for Kebbi Beach Soccer Team.

The new kits were sponsored by the West African Cotton Company (WACOT), owners of WACOT Rice Company.

The Kebbi Fishers as they are popularly known are currently ranked No.1 in African and 49 globally by Beach Soccer Worldwide under FIFA.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser (SA) Media to Kebbi State Governor, Yahaya Sarki stated that the company is also bankrolling the participation of the team in the forthcoming International Beach Soccer Tourney in Europe, as Africa’s flagbearers.

He said the governor during the unveiling of the kits, also received the trophies won by the team after they emerged as Nigerian Champions in Kaduna recently.

He expressed delight that the Kebbi Chairman and African Beach Soccer Union President, Mahmud Hadejia has led the team well who are making Nigeria and Africa proud.

Gov Bagudu said, “Since four years ago in Copa Lagos 2017, the team has demonstrated what is possible. The team has been ceaselessly blossoming.

“These tangible giant strides by the team could not have been possible without the invaluable support of so many stakeholders and the Ministry of sports.

“The immeasurable gestures of WACOT led by one of Nigeria’s most brilliant and patriotic Technocrats led by Alhaji Farouk Gumel is really very doing well and deserve commendation.”

The governor expressed optimism that the team will make Nigeria and Africa proud in the next World Club Championship.

While commending the team, Bagudu stated that to whom much is given, much is however expected

He therefore, pledged to increase funding for the team with the support of the State House of Assembly.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of WACOT, Hon Faruk Gumel lauded governor Bagudu for his support to the firm.

He vowed to continue to strive to remain domestically and internationally competitive, just as more would be done to further develop Kebbi State.

Gumel also stated that the company was supporting the team as part of its corporate social responsibility initiatives.

The Secretary of the team, Abdullahi Yahaya commended Bagudu for his fatherly support to it, saying,” this is the secret to our successes.

“We also remain eternally grateful to Her Excellency, Dr Zainab Bagudu for her motherly support to us.

“We will continue to justify the tremendous confidence reposed on us locally in Nigeria, in Africa and across the World.”

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Prime Minister of Ivory Coast, Herve Achi Yeboua Koffi, who accompanied the WACOT team for investment collaboration, commended governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for being a true Nigerian, a country he considered a great nation from what he and his team have seen during their arrival.

“Your country is a great nation with smart people coming from different ethnic groups. Nigeria from all indications is no doubt the richest country in Africa”, he said.