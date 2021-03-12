BY HENRY TYOHEMBA, Abuja

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, has inaugurated the Kogi State Council of Information, urging members to ensure dissemination of right and accurate information about the state.

The governor who was represented at the inauguration yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Folashade Ayoade, said Kogi was the first state in the federation to domesticate the information council at the state level.

He stressed that Kogi had been in the forefront of domesticating every policy of the Federal Government at the state level, and urged the Council to project Kogi in the right way as information officers in the state.

‘According to him, ‘Information officers are the people that project the state in the right way. We must be able to disseminate the right information to the public at all times. It is mandatory for information officers to disseminate the right and accurate information about the state to the public’.”

He further charged the information officers to show capacity in their assignment as Public Relations Officers, while commending the State’s Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, for being proactive and always on top of his job.

”There is need to project the state very well, to let the world know our achievements as a state. You must ask questions before you pass out any information to the public. Don’t pass out wrong information; you must be inquisitive in your assignment. You must be at alert to give the right information and defend the image of the state at all times”, the governor said.

On his part, the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Mr Kingsley Fanwo, thanked the governor for making the Ministry a full fledge ministry and for always supporting it to carry out its mandate without interference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fanwo, who doubles as the Council of Information Chairman, commended the SSG for her immense effort and for always giving the right advice to the Ministry which had ensured the inauguration of the Council.