The Yobe State governor and chairman, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, has commended the UNWomen and government of Japan for several humanitarian and livelihood support to especially women in the state.

Buni, represented by his deputy Hon. Idi Barde Gubana (Wazirin Fune) made the commendation while commissioning the Women and Girls Entrepreneurship Development and Empowerment Hub renovated by the UNWomen with the support of the Japanese government through the Resilience in the Lake Chad Region.

The governor who expressed happiness over the project described the establishment of the hub as prominent taking into cognisance the effects of insurgency on the people especially women and children across the North East.

“Yobe State is at present recuperating from the effect of insurgency which, like most other humanitarian crises around the world, made women and children among its severe victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is therefore, a matter of happiness that on this occasion, we would simultaneously flag-off the distribution of empowerment materials such as sewing machines, knitting machines, pasta making machine, handcraft materials, among others, to insurgency affected women donated by the government of Japan.

“I would like to commend the UNWomen and the government of Japan for targeting women as the beneficiaries for this laudable humanitarian gesture,” the governor said.

Buni said the present administration in the state remains committed to pursuing a multifaceted agenda for quick recovery and accelerated development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajja Hauwa Bah Abubakar, while speaking said as one of the states worst hit by the activities of insurgents with women and children being the major victims, the project will go a long way in supporting the women especially widows and orphans.

The UNWomen deputy representative to Nigeria, Mr Lansana Wonneh, congratulated government and people of Yobe State for having the hub adding that apart from the project, the UNWomen has executed several support including an assistant to an estimated 571 women with climate smart agriculture inputs, and agro-processing business.