Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has felicitated with renowned philanthropist, Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, over his humanitarian and developmental supports to the people of the state and Nguru in particular where the philanthropist hails from.

Advertisements





In a letter conveyed to Alhaji Balarabe Abdullahi, the Yobe governor said that he has received favourable reports from various local government chairmen in the state about the social amenities Abdullahi has put in place.

“I have been informed by the chairmen of Nguru, Machina, Karasuwa and Yusufari local government areas of the humanitarian and philanthropic support you provided various communities in the three local government areas in terms of drilling and repairs of tube wells and the repair of boreholes to address the water supply problems of the communities.

“This philanthropic gesture which should be emulated by all well-to-do citizens has complemented government’s effort in providing social amenities to the citizenry.

“On behalf of myself and the government of Yobe State I extend our profound appreciation for the humanitarian support provided and urge you not only to do more but to engage others with similar mindset to key into the programmes,” Governor Buni said.

The governor prayed for God’s blessings upon Abdullahi for providing succour to the communities and the state at large.

Recently, Abdullahi donated hospital items worth millions of naira to both the Federal Medical Centre as well as the Bulabulin Primary Health Care Centre in Nguru local government area of Yobe State. He also donated food and other items worth millions of naira across the state during the last Ramadan.

This March, Jamus Mobile Ventures under the leadership of Usman Alhaji Ismail awarded Alhaji Abdullahi Balarabe with the philanthropist Icon Award of the Year for his dedication to his people.