By Anthony Ada Abraham,

A former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has bagged a political appointment as a Senior Special Assistant to Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa state.

Disclosing this, one of the reality TV stars, Neo Akpofure posted that: “Omo my girl oo.. Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Face of Bayelsa State. Congrats my sister Greenheart @nengiofficial.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Nengi was one of the Lockdown housemates of the BBNaija reality TV show. The 22-year-old entrepreneur who hails from Bayelsa state, made it to the show’s grand finale, out of the 20 housemates that contested.

She was the second runner up of the season.