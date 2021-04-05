Osa Okhomina, Yenagoa

No fewer than four hundred scrabble players are expected to converge in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, for the maiden Governor Douye Diri National Scrabble Championship.

A letter from the Nigeria Scrabble Federation (NSF) to the State Scrabble Association (BYSA) indicated that the tournament would be held at the end of next month.

BYSA chairman, Mr Daniel Alabrah, who confirmed the hosting right to journalists in Yenagoa, said it would hold between May 28 to 30, 2021.

He said the NSF president, Alhaji Suleiman Gora, and top scrabble players in the country are expected to be present at the three-day event.

Mr. Alabrah, who is also the chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, hinted that the essence of the championship was to enhance the development of scrabble in the state.

According to the governor’s mouthpiece, scrabble is an intellectual board game that helps to improve the use of words as well as inculcate good reading culture.

Mr. Alabrah remarked that the association had begun a catch-them-young campaign in schools in order to encourage young Bayelsans to embrace scrabble as an intellectual game and be able to compete with their counterparts within and outside the shores of the country.

He expressed the belief that the showpiece would be an avenue to boost the economy of the state.

About ten million would be up for grabs as prize money in the masters, intermediate, veterans, opens, best females and student categories. Meanwhile, COVID-19 protocols would also be observed during the championship.