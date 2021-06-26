Governor Nasir el-Rufai has approved the appointments of Engr Suleiman Umaru Lere and Reverend Dr Habila Sa’idu as new Emir of Lere and Chief of Godogodo respectively, following recommendation of their kingmakers.

A statement issued by special adviser on Media and Communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye yesterday said Engr Suleiman Lere emerged out of the five aspirants that were screened by kingmakers of Lere Emirate Council.

The statement said Engr Suleiman Lere, who retired from the services of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) after attaining the age of 60 years in February 2020, was the general manager, Expansion Project, who was seconded to the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Limited.

Adekeye also disclosed that Reverend Dr Habila Sa’idu of the Nindem ruling House emerged from eight aspirants that were screened and assessed by the kingmakers of Godogodo Traditional Council.