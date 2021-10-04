The President of the Nigerian Senate, Dr. Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan has described Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel as Nigeria’s true symbol of peace unity, justice and progress, saying Akwa Ibom is indeed blessed to have him as the Governor at a time like this, nothing that the Federal government has noted the Governor’s sincerity of purpose and commitment to the economic development of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on Tuesday at Ikot Ekpene while performing the inauguration of the 25km Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road completed by the Udom Emmanuel led adminstration, the Senate President who said he was marveled at the development strides recorded in the state under the leadership of Governor Emmanuel even in the midst of prevailing economic challenges, observed that such feat was made possible because of the love he has for his people.

He praised the Governor for judiciously utilizing state resources in the development of the State, assuring of the readiness of the federal government to partner the Governor in the infrastructural development of the state.

The Senate President assured the state that the National Assembly will interface with the Federal Minister of Works and other relevant offices for the reimbursement of funds expended by the state in fixing federal roads in the State.

In his words, “You are truly a pan Nigerian. You are leader, a Governor who believes in the unity of Nigeria. We are solidly behind the quest of making Nigeria a solid, united nation. Today this country is going through a challenging period. The kind of challenges we face in Nigeria requires that all hands must be on deck to surmount the myriad of challenges facing the country”.

“I’m happy and so proud to be here. I have seen a real genuine, committed partner in the development of Nigeria. Mr. Governor, I want to thank you for opportunity to Commission this road.

Governor Udom Emmanuel is what I call justice. He is unity, he is peace, he is progress, he is development. And you are right in all actions you’ve taken. When this road was left at 20 percent, you took over the project for the love you have for the people of Ikot Ekpene in particular and Akwa Ibom in general. This is what Nigeria needs at this time.

Continuing, he said, “You did this because you want the people of Ikot-Ekpene and Akwa Ibom to have a good road, that’s why you put in the resources of this state to complete this road. Your request for a reimbursement by the Federal Government is in order. You deserve refund. I will join you in talking to the Federal Minister of Works and Housing to call for a refund of money sunk in the road”.

Speaking earlier, Governor Udom Emmanuel while welcoming the Senate President to the project site, described the road as critically strategic to his Completion Agenda, and lauded the host communities where the project traverses for not stalling the progress of work on the road.

He appealed to the federal government to effect reimbursement to the State on the funds spent in constructing the federal roads in the state.

“The event of today is truly a joyous and happy day for me. This particular one;(Uyo-Ikot Ekpene road ) gives me an exceeding joy. This road remains critically strategic to our Completion Agenda”.

Allaying fears over the state of the proposed Seaport project, the Governor assured that the project was on course, assuring that nothing would stop the actualization of the project.

“In this era where there is no money we are surviving. We are expecting a whole lot more from the Federal Government. We need to be supported, we need to be encouraged. The noise you are hearing on social media cannot stop development on the Ibom Deep Seaport”.

Giving an overview of the project, the Commissioner for Works, Prof. Eno Ibanga who described Governor Emmanuel as a promise keeper, explained that the road which is a dual carriage, has each lane 8 metres wide and builit to specification by the German Contactor, Julius Berger Construction Plc.

“Each lane of the road is 8metres wide. Built to specification by Julius Berger. Akwa Ibom State does not take chances when it comes to quality”.

In their messages of goodwill, the Senator representing Ikot-Ekpene Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, House of Representatives Member for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong and the Chairman of Ikot Ekpene Local Govenrment Council, Hon. Unyime Etim, showered encomiums on Governor Emmanuel for changing the narrative in infrastructural development in the State.

Recalling how the opposition used the road as a political campaign tool against the PDP, stakeholders of the area particularly praised the Governor for not abandoning a road project he inherited at 20 percent construction stage from his predecessor, but ensured that the Project was built to specification.

They described the road as an economic gateway to the state, pointing out that the road would be of immense help to the people of the area, and reassured him of their unflinching support towards his completion and succession agena.

Among personalities that graced the commissioning ceremony include, the Governor’s wife, Dr. Martha Udom Emmanuel, Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, Senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District, Engr. Dr, Christopher Ekpenyong, Senator Aloysius Etok, House of Representatives Member for Ikot Ekpene Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Nsikak Ekong, Members of the State Executive Council, Speaker, Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Aniekan Bassey, and several other serving and former office holders.