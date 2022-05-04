In continuation of his consultation with strategic stakeholders in the country, presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, yesterday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State to inform him of his ambition.

Emmanuel told the elder statesman that he was ready to rescue and restore Nigeria, having had sufficient private and public sector experience, with remarkable results to show for it.

He posited that the major issues plaguing Nigeria can be solved by a focused, sincere and capable leadership and assured Obasanjo that, if given the opportunity, he will take practical steps to boost the economy and return Nigeria to her glory days.

In a statement issued yesterday by the spokesperson of Udom Gabriel Emmanuel Presidential Council, Bola Bolawole, he said Obasanjo appreciated the aspirant for the show of respect in coming to inform him of his aspiration.

Obasanjo said, “Knowing you the way I do and the knowledge that you possess, which you have expressed in your brief speech, I have no doubt that if you have the opportunity, you will fix the economy of Nigeria.

“Our country is complex but not a complicated country to govern. It needs the application of honesty, fairness, and justice. I know that you are a man of conscience who fears God and will apply these guiding principles in your leadership.

“You have shown what you can do for Nigeria by what you have done in your state. It is, therefore, logical that when the opportunity presents itself, you will bring what you have done in your state to bear on the larger community.

“Your presidential bid is a fair and legitimate thing to ask for,” he added.

The presidential aspirant was accompanied on the trip by a member of the National Executive Committee of the PDP, Obong Paul Ekpo, two members of the House of Representatives, Hon Pat Ifon and Nsikak Ekong and Comrade Ini Ememobong, the Akwa Ibom State commissioner for information and strategy.