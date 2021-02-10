By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has commissioned 347.6 Kilometers Phase-Two rural access roads and river crossing spread across the 21 local government area of Adamawa State.

Fintiri who performed the event at Kuva Gaya, Hong LGA said, the roads had linked over 300 communities to farmlands, markets and healthcare facilities and improved security of the area.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reiterated that urban renewal and rural roads transform is critical to the implementation of 11-point agenda of his government and pledge to complete all project initiated before the end of his tenure.

Governor Bello Muhammad Matawalle of Zamfara state, who was the special guest of honour at the event lauded the giant stride of the state government inspite security challenges of the two states.

Engr. Aminu Mohammed, National Coordinator Project, lauded the state for being rated the best in RAMP-2 project in the country.

Mohammed told the Governor to consider employing people to maintain the road especially during rainy season.

Abdullahi Prambe, Commissioner for Rural Infrastructure and Community Development stated that, the primary challenge of the earth road is deterioration within a short period of time due to usage.

He stated that, since inception of RAMP project in 2019, about 600 kilometers of roads has been constructed, rehabilitated or maintained.

The project is designed to facilitate sustainable development in the rural areas in partnership with the World Bank and French Agency.

Engr Zubairu Adamu, State Project Coordinator, Adamawa State Rural Access and Mobility Project (ADRAMP-2), revealed that 628 people have been recruited to maintain all the existing roads.

About 200 members of the team are women chosen deliberately to give them gainful employment over 300 communities.

Mildo Madagali, Kaya Yinagu, Kola junction Boshikiri, Parda Moninga road and 11 access to river crossing among others were commissioned.